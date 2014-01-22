CORRECTED-"Club fees" may lure Austrian lenders to Hypo bad bank

(Changes figure in second paragraph from 19 billion euros)

VIENNA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The task force grappling with Hypo Alpe Adria has suggested healthier banks could be attracted to supporting the ailing Austrian state lender by contributing voluntary “membership fees” to a vehicle that absorbs problem assets.

The idea is to limit banks’ exposure and avoid direct stakes in a proposed wind-down vehicle for around 13 billion euros ($17.6 billion) of problematic assets that Hypo wants to hive off to relieve its chronic need for fresh capital.

The task force led by Klaus Liebscher, a former central banker who is now Hypo chairman, supports the idea of having private investors control a majority of the new structure so its debts are kept off state books, he said on Wednesday.

But lenders such as UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International have shown little appetite for taking part unless the government provides enticements, such as cutting a bank levy.

The alternative would be a purely state-owned vehicle to wind down Hypo’s assets, which could boost state debt as a ratio of economic output by 5 or 6 percentage points. That would put debt near the 80 percent mark that worries ratings agencies.

The Austrian government has still not decided which model it would prefer. Echoing comments on Tuesday from Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny, Liebscher urged a quick decision so at least the political direction was clear within weeks.