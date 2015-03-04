Hypo Balkans sale to Advent hinges on Austrian ruling - finmin

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - The sale of Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkan network is at risk if Austria’s Constitutional Court strikes down a controversial law imposing losses on some Hypo creditors, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling was quoted as saying.

Austria agreed in December to sell the now defunct bank’s Balkan operations to private equity firm Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for up to 200 million euros ($222 million).

The sale is supposed to close in the second quarter of 2015.

But in an interview with Falter magazine, Schelling linked the deal to a ruling due later this year on a 2014 law imposing losses on some junior Hypo creditors despite guarantees from Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

“If it is struck down, then everything we cut at the time flows back ... and then the sale of Hypo’s units in southeastern Europe to Advent and the EBRD is also shaky,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Schelling said some issues had arisen between signing and closing and that the buyers had flagged certain items that had to be taken into consideration should they come to pass. She was not more specific.

An spokesman for Advent said: “We are confident the sale will be closed as agreed to by all the parties.”

The law entered uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out nearly 900 million euros in subordinated debt. It also seized 800 million euros from former Hypo owner BayernLB to help cover wind-down costs.

The matter is unrelated to the Austrian watchdog’s decision at the weekend to wind down the “bad bank” managing Hypo’s remaining assets and suspend debt repayments. ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)