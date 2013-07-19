UPDATE 1-Austria to inject another 700 mln euros into Hypo bank

* 700 mln capital injection to be agreed at July 23 AGM

* First-half loss expected after writedowns

* EU decision on restructuring plan expected in autumn (Adds background)

VIENNA, July 19 (Reuters) - Austria will inject another 700 million euros ($920 million) into nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria, which expects a loss for the first half of the year, the bank said on Friday.

The bank said the extra state aid, for which the government has already budgeted, would enable it to meet its capital requirements after writing down assets which it has been unable or slow to sell as part of a restructuring.

Hypo, which was caught out by the 2008 financial crisis after overstretching itself in southeast Europe, was nationalised in 2009 to avoid knock-on effects that could have destabilised banking in the region.

The Austrian government has since pumped more than 2 billion euros into the bank in an aid programme that is now being examined by the European Commission (EC), which is displeased with the slow pace at which the bank is restructuring itself.

A Hypo spokesman said the extra 700 million euros in aid was part of a new restructuring plan that had been submitted to Brussels, and reiterated that an EC decision on whether to approve the plan was expected in the autumn.

The capital injection will be formally agreed at the bank’s annual general meeting of its sole shareholder, the Austrian government, on July 23.

Hypo is expected to hive off its toxic assets into a “bad bank”, but not until after national elections in September.