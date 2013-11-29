Austria's Hypo gets another aid tranche

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria got another 250 million euro ($340 million) tranche of state aid on Friday, it said, again tapping public funds to avoid breaching minimum capital levels.

Hypo had said last week it needed 1.05 billion euros in extra state aid this year. Part would come from a direct injection of cash and the rest by issuing more non-voting capital.

The central bank said earlier that Austria would not let Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, after a newspaper reported that a top government adviser favoured the idea. {ID:nL5N0JE27E] ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)