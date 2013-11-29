FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Hypo gets another aid tranche
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Austria's Hypo gets another aid tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria got another 250 million euro ($340 million) tranche of state aid on Friday, it said, again tapping public funds to avoid breaching minimum capital levels.

Hypo had said last week it needed 1.05 billion euros in extra state aid this year. Part would come from a direct injection of cash and the rest by issuing more non-voting capital.

The central bank said earlier that Austria would not let Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, after a newspaper reported that a top government adviser favoured the idea. {ID:nL5N0JE27E] ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.