FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria sees Hypo Balkans sale within weeks
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Austria sees Hypo Balkans sale within weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, July 8 (Reuters) - Austria expects to pick a buyer for nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkans network within weeks, Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger told parliament on Tuesday.

“We are in a sale process with seven bidders. I expect we will be able to make a decision in the weeks ahead and thus give the active part of the bank to the best bidder,” Spindelegger said without being more specific.

He was addressing a lower house debate on a controversial law which would split up the bank that Austria nationalised in 2009 and impose losses on some junior creditors, despite guarantees from the bank’s home province of Carinthia.

The European Commission last year ordered Austria to find a buyer for the Balkans network by mid-2015 in return for approving state aid for the lender.

The Balkans network comprises six banks and three leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro.

The business, valued on Hypo’s books at around 500 million euros ($682 million) after writedowns last year, lost 286 million euros in 2013 after booking 340 million in risk provisions.

It had 8.6 billion euros in total assets, a 6.4 billion loan book, 4.1 billion in deposits and a non-performing loan ratio of 12.3 percent at the end of last year.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.