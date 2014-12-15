FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BayernLB loses case against Hypo staff foundation - APA
December 15, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

BayernLB loses case against Hypo staff foundation - APA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s BayernLB lost a court case seeking compensation from a staff foundation at Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria over the German bank’s allegations that it was duped in 2007 into buying the lender, the Austria Press Agency (APA) reported.

BayernLB had used the suit against the MAPS foundation - which owned a small stake in Hypo Alpe Adria - as a test case for potentially seeking damages from other former owners of the bank, which Austria nationalised in 2009 and is now being wound down.

A spokesman for Vienna’s commercial court confirmed on Monday a verdict had been reached in the case but would give no details. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

