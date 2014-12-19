FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria seeks 3.5 bln euro from BayernLB over Hypo purchase
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Austria seeks 3.5 bln euro from BayernLB over Hypo purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austria filed a lawsuit against BayernLB on Friday alleging it had been misled by the German lender over the true financial state of Hypo Alpe Adria, which had to be nationalised in 2009.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the suit filed at the commercial court in Vienna sought 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in compensation from BayernLB. He said the move followed the failure of settlement talks, but he remained open to further negotiations. ($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.