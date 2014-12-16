FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria sees no quick settlement with BayernLB over Hypo
December 16, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Austria sees no quick settlement with BayernLB over Hypo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling sees little prospect for a quick settlement with German bank BayernLB in compensation talks over Vienna’s 2009 nationalisation of lender Hypo Alpe Adria, he said.

Asked by reporters how settlement talks were progressing, he said: “At the moment...it does not appear that we will come to a result in the short term.” He reiterated that Austria could file suit over the emergency nationalisation by an end-2014 deadline.

Austria alleges former Hypo owner BayernLB misled it about the true state of affairs at Hypo, which is now being wound down at huge expense to Austrian taxpayers. (Reporting By Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

