BayernLB to fight Austrian over Hypo haircut law

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s BayernLB vowed on Wednesday to fight Austria’s effort to seize 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) in disputed funds to help pay for winding down Hypo Alpe Adria, the stricken bank that BayernLB used to own.

“We are convinced that the law that aims to expropriate BayernLB will not stand and we will take all legal steps required to defend our position,” it said in a statement, adding it expected the draft law to have a “devastating” effect on Austria as a financial centre.

BayernLB and Austria are fighting over 2.3 billion euros in funds that the German bank left with Hypo when it was nationalised in 2009 and which Austria insists can be repaid only when Hypo gets back on its feet. Vienna now wants to keep 800 million of that for Hypo costs.