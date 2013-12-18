BayernLB lets Austria Hypo Alpe Adria sell domestic unit

MUNICH/VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German landesbank BayernLB has agreed to waive its veto and let nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria sell its domestic banking unit to a British investor, a spokesman for the Munich-based bank said on Wednesday.

The move paves the way for a sale within days.

Austria had to take over Hypo Alpe Adria from BayernLB in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through central and eastern Europe, but the German bank still has a say in strategic decisions at ailing Hypo.

Hypo agreed in May to sell its domestic business to London-based investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros ($90 million), the first step in a break-up demanded by the European Commission as a consequence of the bank’s rescue.

It is also winding down an Italian unit while it readies the sale by mid-2015 of its Balkan network, which the bank sees as its prime asset. ($1=0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)