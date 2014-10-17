Austrian FinMin takes hard line in BayernLB row over Hypo

VIENNA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Austria should not pay any money to Germany’s BayernLB in their row over Hypo Alpe Adria, the ailing bank that Vienna had to take over from the German landesbank in 2009, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday.

But he also left open prospects for talks with creditors of the nationalised bank who were wiped out under a special law Austria passed this year.

BayernLB is fighting in court to get back 2.3 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in funds it left with Hypo when it was nationalised, a sum that is now worth over 3 billion including interest, Schelling told an investor conference.

Austria contends that the money has to be treated as replacement capital rather than a loan, arguing BayernLB must have known what dire straits Hypo was in at the time of the nationalisation.

“I think is it very unlikely that they did not know this, so my goal is not to send a euro across the border. And this is going to get intense,” Schelling said.

BayernLB also filed a complaint this week with Austria’s Constitutional Court seeking to overturn a law that forces it to contribute 800 million euros to Hypo’s winddown costs.

Schelling said he welcomed the move because he needed legal clarity on whether the law - which also wiped out holders of 890 million euros in subordinated debt despite guarantees from the bank’s home province of Carinthia - would stand up.

Officials would decide the next step based on the court’s ruling.

“I would think that we would then negotiate with the creditors in any event how to proceed. I think everyone knows that the guarantees Carinthia gave are not very sustainable, so we will enter these talks,” he said.

“We will await calmly the decision of the Constitutional Court. If the law is struck down, we will have to take other measures.”