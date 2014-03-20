FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria targets Hypo bond "speculators"-report
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Austria targets Hypo bond "speculators"-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 20 (Reuters) - Austria is working on draft legislation that aims to claw back around 500 million euros ($695 million) from “speculators” who bought bonds of ailing state bank Hypo Alpe Adria at deep discounts, the Kurier paper reported on Thursday.

The government said last week it aimed to have subordinated creditors of Hypo contribute to the costs of winding down the bank that Austria nationalised in 2009.

“There may still be some legal perils (in drafting legislation), but the goal is that providers of risk capital who bought the bonds at high risk should help pay,” the paper said without citing its sources.

It said the target was 1.9 billion euros in Hypo bonds, of which the government hoped to get back around a quarter, or 500 million euros.

A finance ministry spokesman reiterated that the government wanted holders of 1.9 billion in subordinated Hypo capital to help shoulder some of the burden of winding down Hypo.

“There is still great interest in having subordinated capital participate, and there is progress with special legislation,” he said.

$1 = 0.7189 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes

