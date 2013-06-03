Chairman of Austria's Hypo quits over restructuring

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has resigned, the bank said on Monday, after he fell out with the government over a proposed restructuring plan.

Johannes Ditz, who has argued for the creation of a “bad bank” to house Hypo’s toxic assets, told the Austria Press Agency he could not agree with the bank’s negotiating position in a revamp proposal sent to the European Commission.

The Commission is putting pressure on Hypo to speed up its disposal of assets and winding down of other parts of the bank or risk having to pay back more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) it has received in state aid.

Hypo is trying to shrink itself back to health after being pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled expansion in southeastern Europe. It announced the sale of its Austrian unit for 66 million euros on Friday.

Ditz said he did not want to stand in the way of impending negotiations with Brussels, in which the company’s management, supervisory board and owners should stand shoulder to shoulder.

He had said last week he could only continue in his post if he had the government’s full confidence.

Austria is concerned that rushed sales of the assets of Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009, could hurt state finances by locking in losses in a weak European economy.

Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that winding down the bank could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has angered Austria’s bank by saying the financial sector should absorb the costs. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)