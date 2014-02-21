Austria's Nowotny to head Hypo task force, Liebscher out

VIENNA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Austrian government named central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny to head a task force advising it on how to handle troubled state bank Hypo Alpe Adria on Friday after Klaus Liebscher quit the post.

The finance ministry made the announcment after Hypo confirmed that Liebscher had resigned as task force head and Hypo chairman with immediate effect.

The bank said it regretted the “personal” decision of Liebscher, a former Austrian National Bank governor. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)