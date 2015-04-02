FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian court rebuffs Hypo investors, case still open
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian court rebuffs Hypo investors, case still open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 2 (Reuters) - Austria’s Constitutional Court said on Thursday that individual banks, insurers and other investors affected by a law imposing losses on junior creditors of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria could not take their case directly to the high court but must proceed through lower courts first.

The verdict affects investors including BayernLB and insurer Uniqa. The court also made clear it would decide on the merits of the case by September or October. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

