Deutsche Bank unit sues over Austria's Hypo haircut law

VIENNA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm has filed suit over a law Austria adopted this year that forces some creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria to share the costs of winding down the nationalised lender.

The widely expected move adds to legal action over the law, which entered uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out subordinated Hypo debt worth nearly 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) despite guarantees from Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

Austria had to take over Hypo from Germany’s BayernLB in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through eastern Europe.

The law, passed amid a popular uproar over the mounting bill for winding down Hypo, mandates an 800 million euro contribution from BayernLB as well for Hypo costs.

A Deutsche spokesman in Frankfurt said Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management had filed suit with a court in Carinthia. “As a fiduciary we are legally obliged to exercise the interests of our clients,” he said on Tuesday.

By filing a suit in Carinthia, Deutsche is taking a different path than BayernLB, which this month challenged the law in Austria’s Constitutional Court.

Other creditors have also challenged the law at the Constitutional Court, a court spokesman said, including a pension fund at insurer Ergo ; Erste Group investment fund Ringturm KAG; and insurers Donau, Vienna Insurance, Uniqa and Raiffeisen Insurance .