U.S. investor Excellere Capital eyes Austrian "bad bank" Heta
February 4, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. investor Excellere Capital eyes Austrian "bad bank" Heta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Excellere Capital Group would like to buy the “bad bank” that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

Texas-based Excellere said in a brief invitation to a news conference in Vienna next week that it would announce a takeover offer for Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for managing Hypo’s assets.

It gave no financial details, but said its approach envisioned “no haircut for Heta debt holders” and could pave the way for Austria and Bavaria to settle legal disputes over cleaning up the mess left by Hypo.

Excellere Capital describes itself on its website as as an investment banking firm with “a direct investment capability in addition to the capacity possessed by its client base”.

A finance ministry spokeswoman said the government had not seen any offer from Excellere. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

