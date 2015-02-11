FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Excellere Capital offers 1 euro for Austrian 'bad bank' Heta
February 11, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Excellere Capital offers 1 euro for Austrian 'bad bank' Heta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A consortium led by U.S. investor Excellere Capital Group has offered a symbolic price of 1 euro to buy the “bad bank” that is winding down the assets of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

“This takeover offer has a condition that also other Heta debt holders beside BayernLB agree to the proposed debt swap,” the U.S. firm said on Wednesday.

Texas-based Excellere had said last week already that it planned to announce a takeover offer for Heta Asset Resolution , the wind-down vehicle for managing Hypo’s assets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

