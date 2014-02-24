Austrian CEO tries to brake Honk against Hypo campaign

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The CEO of Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria urged motorists to shun a “honk against Hypo” campaign that encourages people to show disgust at the bank’s mounting costs for taxpayers by leaning on their car horns as they drive past.

The Facebook campaign “Hupe gegen Hypo”, which had more than 1,300 “likes” by Monday afternoon, wants exasperated people to honk their horns near the bank’s Klagenfurt headquarters in the southern province of Carinthia.

“We don’t want to pay for the debacle and we will be heard,” it says on its Facebook page.

Taxpayers have already coughed up 4.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in aid for Hypo, whose breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans pushed it to the edge of bankruptcy before Austria had to take over the bank in 2009.

The campaign is unfair, Chief Executive Alexander Picker said in an open letter.

“There are hundreds of people working in our buildings - most of them are Carinthians and some of them are neighbours or acquaintances of those going by outside - none of whom can be accused of misconduct linked to the bank’s past,” he said.

The 550 local staff deserve to be left in peace as they work to clean up the mess, Picker added.