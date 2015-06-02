FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria finmin says no Heta bond buyback offer at 10-20 pct discount
June 2, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Austria finmin says no Heta bond buyback offer at 10-20 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Austria’s Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling dismissed a media report on Tuesday that officials were considering a plan to buy back debt of “bad bank” Heta at a discount of just 10 to 20 percent.

The Kurier newspaper had cited unnamed sources giving details of the plan for the bank that is guaranteed by Austria’s Carinthia province. The reported terms would have been a better deal for creditors than originally envisioned.

“It’s absolutely untrue ... There were no talks. You know that the FMA (financial watchdog) is in charge of this haircut and it has not said anything about this. I don’t know where these rumours come from - not from me and it won’t happen,” Schelling said. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

