Austria mulls bail-in for Hypo Alpe creditors-paper

VIENNA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported on Tuesday that the country was considering “bailing in” creditors of Heta Asset Resolution, the “bad bank” formed to wind down assets of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

But it said many technical questions remained even if authorities pursue that route in a decision it said was due in the first quarter of this year.

The newspaper quoted an unidentified banking source as saying officials were weighing “launching developments that end in the new law for winding down banks”, which calls for creditors, not just taxpayers, to share costs of unwinding ailing banks.

Letting Heta go bust, a scenario often floated in local media, could adversely affect the sale of Hypo’s Balkans network to Advent International, so new approaches may be needed, Der Standard said.

It said it remained unclear whether Heta, which does not have a bank licence, would be covered by the law. Even if this were the case, the problem remained of how to deal with debt guaranteed by Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

Austria in March decided not to let Hypo go bust, opting instead to split off the Balkans unit and an Italian business and put the rest into Heta.

Heta is in charge of selling off a portfolio originally valued at roughly 18 billion euros but which outside auditors may mark down in a review now under way, the paper said.

“The auditors’ worry lines are getting deeper,” it quoted an unnamed person close to the situation as saying.

The finance ministry declined comment on the report.