FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian lower house approves Hypo haircut law
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

Austrian lower house approves Hypo haircut law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 8 (Reuters) - The lower house of Austria’s parliament approved legislation on Tuesday that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.

The government insists its move, which still needs to pass the upper house and be signed by the president, is a one-off step to ensure Hypo investors help pay to wind down a bank that has cost 5.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in public aid so far.

The step is in line with European bank bail-in rules to take effect in 2016 that ensure taxpayers alone no longer shoulder the burden of propping up or killing off ailing banks.

But ratings agencies, senior bankers and the International Monetary Fund warn that Vienna has set a dangerous precedent which may undermine confidence in other state guarantees that underpin billions of euros in debt. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.