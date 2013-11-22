FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypo Alpe Adria says needs 1.05 bln euros more aid this year
November 22, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Hypo Alpe Adria says needs 1.05 bln euros more aid this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria needs 1.05 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in extra state aid this year, it said on Friday.

It said a shareholders meeting would authorise the issue of more non-voting participation capital this year. “The amount necessary in the short term will be covered promptly by the end of November by a shareholder contribution of the sole owner,” the state, it added in a statement without elaborating.

The bank had said it needed more state aid quickly to meet minimum capital requirements that threatened to be breached at the end of the month.

$1 = 0.7394 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker

