Hypo Alpe Adria says needs 1.05 bln euros more aid this year

VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria needs 1.05 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in extra state aid this year, it said on Friday.

It said a shareholders meeting would authorise the issue of more non-voting participation capital this year. “The amount necessary in the short term will be covered promptly by the end of November by a shareholder contribution of the sole owner,” the state, it added in a statement without elaborating.

The bank had said it needed more state aid quickly to meet minimum capital requirements that threatened to be breached at the end of the month.