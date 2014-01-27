Austria, banks to start Hypo Alpe Adria bad bank talks

VIENNA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Austrian government has decided to launch talks with commercial banks about winning their support to find a solution for troubled nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, finance minister Michael Spindelegger told reporters on Monday.

Austrian Central Bank governor Ewald Nowotny said he had been informed by Hypo Alpe Adria that it did not need any immediate aid from the state despite news reports to the contrary. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Writing by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Christoph Steitz)