FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria, banks to start Hypo Alpe Adria bad bank talks
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Austria, banks to start Hypo Alpe Adria bad bank talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Austrian government has decided to launch talks with commercial banks about winning their support to find a solution for troubled nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, finance minister Michael Spindelegger told reporters on Monday.

Austrian Central Bank governor Ewald Nowotny said he had been informed by Hypo Alpe Adria that it did not need any immediate aid from the state despite news reports to the contrary. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Writing by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.