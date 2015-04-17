Austrian state bank in Italy faces capital hole -Der Standard

VIENNA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Italian rump of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria faces a capital shortfall of 300 million to 400 million euros ($324-432 million) which Austrian taxpayers may have to fill, newspaper Der Standard reported, citing unidentified ownership sources.

Austria last year spun off Hypo’s Italian banking unit into a separate state-owned holding company while it sold off Hypo businesses in the Balkans and Austria and sought to wind down the rest in “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution.

The Italian business retains its banking licence but is not allowed to conduct new business under a European Commission ruling.

Der Standard said it faces big writedowns if it can no longer do 2014 accounts as a going concern and instead has to switch to wind-down accounting, which would hit its balance sheet. Talks with the Bank of Italy were under way, it said.

The finance ministry declined comment on the story.