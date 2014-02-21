FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Liebscher quits as Hypo chairman - paper
February 21, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Austria's Liebscher quits as Hypo chairman - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Former central banker Klaus Liebscher has resigned as chairman of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria and as a head of a task force advising the government on how to handle the ailing bank, newspaper Der Standard reported on Friday.

The move follows a widening split between Liebscher and the government over how to wind down Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009.

Liebscher was not immediately available and Hypo had no immediate comment, but a source close to Liebscher confirmed the report was accurate.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

