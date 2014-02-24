Carinthian Hypo guarantees to kick in fast-Nowotny

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Investors holding bonds that were issued by nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria and guaranteed by its home province of Carinthia look set to get paid off immediately if the bank goes bust, Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said in a newspaper interview.

His remarks to Der Standard come amid speculation some debt holders might accept a haircut rather than put up with long legal wrangling over Hypo’s 12.5 billion euros ($17.16 billion) of debt. But if they get paid off immediately in event of default, or in due course if the bank stays solvent, they have little incentive to accept less than full repayment.

“You have to look carefully at the legal form of the guarantee,” Nowotny said. “From what we know now, the guarantee would start immediately and not only after all assets are processed.”

Despite warnings from Nowotny and the FMA market watchdog, the government is considering whether it can get Hypo creditors to contribute to the costs of winding down the bank it had to nationalise in 2009.

In the interview released ahead of publication on Tuesday, Nowotny reiterated his opposition to bailing in Hypo creditors, but said Austria could perhaps get a contribution from Carinthia.

“One has to differentiate between external and internal relations,” he said. “Externally, the republic (of Austria) has to remain an absolutely reliable borrower. Internally, the province of Carinthia should be drawn in to the highest extent possible.”

Moody’s Investor Service on Monday downgraded Hypo debt, partly on concern over the debt guarantees.