FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen bankers urge rethink of Hypo haircut law
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 12, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen bankers urge rethink of Hypo haircut law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - Two of Austria’s top bankers urged the government to reconsider its plan to wipe out some subordinated debt investors in loss-making state bank Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from the bank’s home province of Carinthia.

Austria unveiled draft legislation on Wednesday that for the first time in Europe would mean investors ostensibly protected by state guarantees must help shoulder the costs of winding down a nationalised bank.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s put seven Austrian banks and four Austrian provinces on CreditWatch negative this week given concerns about the impact of the law, which calls into question the commitment of Austria’s federal government to stand behind its states and banks.

“The price that the taxpayer will pay for the law will be very high,” Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told newspaper Der Standard in comments published on Thursday.

“Insolvency (for Hypo) was rejected because one didn’t want to shake investors’ confidence. But failing to honour provincial guarantees has the same effect,” he said.

Sevelda and his boss, Chairman Walter Rothensteiner, wrote to Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger on Wednesday asking him to rethink the government’s approach given the “loss of confidence by investors” and the “fundamental intervention in contractual rights” that could arise, the paper reported.

A Raiffeisen spokeswoman confirmed his comments.

Austrian insurer and Hypo debt investor Uniqa and former Hypo owner BayernLB have already threatened legal action over the law, which could take effect by August should parliament approve it as planned in July.

In an interview broadcast on Thursday, S&P analyst Thomas Fischinger told broadcaster ORF that Austria’s reputation was at stake in the matter. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.