Hypo Alpe Adria beats demand to boost capital ratio
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

Hypo Alpe Adria beats demand to boost capital ratio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Fresh state aid helped nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria boost its total capital ratio to 13.0 percent at the end of 2012, above the level required by regulators even for the end of 2013, it said on Tuesday.

Austria injected another 500 million euros ($651 million)into Hypo and guaranteed a 1 billion euro hybrid bond late last year.

Together with buybacks of hybrid instruments and a reduction in risk-weighted assets, that raised the capial ratio from 9.8 percent at end-2011.

Regulators had told Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications, to have a capital ratio above 12 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of 2012 and one of 12.4 percent by the end of this year.

Austria has budgeted 700 million euros to help Hypo hit that goal if needed.

Hypo said it expected a decision by the European Commission in the first half of the year on whether to approve its restructuring plan.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia signalled on Friday his displeasure with the restructuring process, saying an Austrian bank he did not name faced possible closure for failing to adequately reorganise.

$1 = 0.7684 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
