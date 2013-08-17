FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria says it has until 2015 for sale of Hypo unit
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2013 / 3:37 PM / in 4 years

Austria says it has until 2015 for sale of Hypo unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Austria has negotiated more time to sell off the main unit of nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria , which is the subject of an EU state-aid review, its finance minister said.

Maria Fekter said the bank would now be allowed until mid-2015 to sell the bank’s southeastern Europe operations, an extension to the deadline of end-2013 the European Commission had originally wanted to impose for the winding down.

“The goal of an extension of the sale deadline for Hypo Alpe Adria’s southeast Europe network until mid-2015 ... has been achieved after tireless, intensive negotiations,” Fekter wrote in answer to parliamentary questions published this week.

“A formal decision from the European Union is still to come,” she added.

Austria has pumped almost 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of aid into Hypo, which it nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquim Almunia has expressed exasperation with the slow pace of its restructuring.

An official decision on a new plan presented to the Commission is expected in autumn. ($1 = 0.7500 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.