German FinMin says planned Hypo haircut a matter for Austrian law

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that a plan to write-down debt owed by Hypo Alpe Adria was a matter for Austrian national law, and whoever wished to take legal action against this, “knows which courts to go to”.

The lower house of Austria’s parliament approved legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.

Vienna has faced a public furore over the mounting costs of dismantling Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent a shock wave across the region. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)