FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin says planned Hypo haircut a matter for Austrian law
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2014 / 1:17 PM / 3 years ago

German FinMin says planned Hypo haircut a matter for Austrian law

Tom Körkemeier

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that a plan to write-down debt owed by Hypo Alpe Adria was a matter for Austrian national law, and whoever wished to take legal action against this, “knows which courts to go to”.

The lower house of Austria’s parliament approved legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.

Vienna has faced a public furore over the mounting costs of dismantling Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent a shock wave across the region. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.