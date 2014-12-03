FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advent, EBRD to meet Austrian finmin on Hypo Balkan deal
December 3, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Advent, EBRD to meet Austrian finmin on Hypo Balkan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Advent International and its partner the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are still keen on buying nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s Balkan network and will meet Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling soon on this, the minister said on Wednesday.

The meeting “is taking place. I have agreed to this,” he told reporters, noting that Hypo owner BayernLB and the European Commission had yet to approve a sale.

Hypo had agreed in principle to sell the Balkan asset to U.S. private equity group Advent and the EBRD, but Austria re-opened the sale to other bidders last week. Schelling said it was not up to him to say why the deal did not go through because he had not been negotiating the sale.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Alexendra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

