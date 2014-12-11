Austria eyes suit over Hypo nationalisation - finmin

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Austria plans to file a suit by the end of the year relating to the 2009 nationalisation of Hype Alpe Adria if compensation talks with the bank’s former owner BayernLB do not succeed, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told parliament on Thursday.

The two sides had agreed for two years to extend the statute of limitations for filing such a suit, with the deadline now set to expire on Dec. 31.

Austria is examining a suit that alleges it was misled about Hypo’s financial condition when it agreed to buy the bank for a token sum. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)