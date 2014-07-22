FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna Insurance to fight Hypo law in court-Austrian financial paper
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Insurance to fight Hypo law in court-Austrian financial paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, July 22 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance intends to fight a new law bailing-in Hypo Alpe Adria subordinated debt holders in Austria’s constitutional court, its chief executive was quoted saying on Tuesday.

“This action is ultimately a cold-blooded expropriation and we will fight it in the constitutional court because, in my opinion, it is unconstitutional,” Peter Hagen told the WirtschaftsBlatt newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

Austria’s lower house of parliament passed legislation this month to wipe out some subordinated creditors of nationalised bank Hypo despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.

Vienna Insurance faces a 50 million euro ($67 million) hit from the move, which is designed to ensure that investors share with taxpayers the costs of winding down the bank, which has swallowed 5.5 billion euros in state aid so far.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s said earlier the new law, which still has to be passed by the upper house of parliament later this week, was credit-negative for Austrian banks and had mixed credit implications for sovereign debt.

The World Bank is also challenging the law, EU finance ministers have concerns, and the International Monetary Fund has urged a rethink. ($1 = 0.7416 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.