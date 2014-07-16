FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank says disputing Austria's writedown of Hypo bank debt
July 16, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

World Bank says disputing Austria's writedown of Hypo bank debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it was challenging Austria’s decision to write down all debt owned by nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which could see the global development institution lose more than $200 million.

Austria’s lower house of parliament last week approved legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of the Hypo bank despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.

The World Bank holds 150 million euros ($203 million) in guaranteed subordinated debt in the Austrian bank.

“We are currently in discussions with the Austrian authorities, which have committed to undertake a legal review of the situation,” World Bank spokesman Frederick Jones said. “We believe that this review will confirm that the international legal obligations of Austria ... will prevail over domestic legislation.”

A spokesman for Austria’s finance ministry confirmed the World Bank had asked for an exception to be made in its case, but the ministry did not believe this would be legally possible.

The World Bank’s articles of agreement, which Austria signed as a member of the multilateral institution, prohibit the bank’s assets from being seized by executive or legislative action.

Vienna has fully or partially nationalized three lenders including Hypo since the global financial crisis blew up in 2008.

$1 = 0.7394 Euros Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington, additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
