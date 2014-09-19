Advent leads chase for Austrian bank Hypo's Balkans assets -sources

VIENNA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International is the frontrunner in the bidding for nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank International’s Balkans network, two sources close to the sale process said on Friday.

Advent has teamed up with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to bid for the business, which had total assets of 8.5 billion euros ($10.9 billion) at the end of June and made a first-half loss of 4.3 million euros.

The network comprising banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro has a book value of about 500 million euros.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Advent is the group in final talks even though it had not made the highest offer.

A Hypo spokesman declined comment on the sale process other than to say that the government planned to wrap up the deal as soon as possible. The government also declined to comment.

Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the former Yugoslavia, is selling the Balkan network, its prime asset, while hiving off other assets into a bad bank.

Other suitors included a group of Bulgarian investors headed by Denis Barekov and backed by Russian financial group VTB , as well as Russian businessman Igor Kim’s Expobank and London-based investment group Millhouse Capital.

Deutsche Bank is advising on the sale. (1 US dollar = 0.7786 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)