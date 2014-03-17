FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypo Alpe Adria says redeemed 750 mln eur bond
#Credit Markets
March 17, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Hypo Alpe Adria says redeemed 750 mln eur bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Ailing Austrian state bank Hypo Alpe Adria said on Monday it had redeemed a 750 million euro ($1.04 billion) bond after the government last week granted a quick capital injection to enable the repayment.

“The bond was redeemed this morning as previously announced,” a spokesman said.

Austria last Wednesday approved the capital injection for the bank with its Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger, saying the state would stand behind the loss-making bank.

$1 = 0.7181 Euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

