UPDATE 2-Hypo Alpe shake-up moves ahead with Austrian unit sale

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria agreed on Friday to sell its domestic business to a British investor, the first step in a break-up demanded by the European Commission as a consequence of the bank’s rescue in the financial crisis.

The deal was announced just as Austria was sending the Commission a revised plan for reorganising Hypo, a government source said, declining to give any more details.

The Commission has been pressing Hypo to break itself up by the end of the year or return more than 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) of state aid received since Austria took over the bank in 2009.

Hypo’s revamp took a step forward with the agreement to sell the domestic business to London-based investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros.

Hypo also aims to sell a small banking unit in Italy and its Balkans banking network while winding down non-core assets.

The bank, pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled expansion, has pleaded for more time for its restructuring, because Europe’s weak economic climate makes it difficult to sell businesses.

The purchase price for the Austrian unit, for instance, was slightly more than half the book value, it said.

Austria is concerned that rushed sales could hurt state finances, but is expected to have to make some concessions to push the bank’s restructuring forward and earn more time from the Commission.

“We are currently in contact with Austrian authorities,” Antoine Colombani, spokesman for competition policy at the Commission, said, declining further comment.

European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia in March said Hypo faced possible closure for failing to adequately reorganise.

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that winding down Hypo could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has angered the banking sector by suggesting that it absorb the costs.

But the bank’s chairman Johannes Ditz said this week that Hypo Alpe Adria’s overall need for state help could be capped at 5 billion euros if Austria and the Commission agree on a revised revamp plan.

Hypo has lobbied for a state-backed “bad bank” to help it cope with toxic assets, something Finance Minister Maria Fekter had fought against. She is keen to avoid having the issue blow up before elections due by late September.

Austria has argued that Brussels should be flexible because EU officials urged them to buy Hypo from German landesbank BayernLB in 2009 to avoid a bank collapse that could have threatened financial stability across Europe.

Its main objective seems to be winning more time for selling Hypo’s Balkan business, which the bank sees as its prime asset.