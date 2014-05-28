Austria fixes spread on dual-tranche deal

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has fixed the price on its two-part euro bond, according to a market source.
The Reg S/144a October 2024 fixed rate benchmark will price at 11bp over mid-swaps, tighter than guidance of 13bp area and initial price thoughts of low to mid teens announced earlier on Wednesday.
The Reg S June 2020 floating rate note will price at 4bp below six-month Euribor, tighter than guidance of minus 2bp area and initial price thoughts of flat to minus 1bp.
Books on the 10-year are in excess of 7bn, including primary dealer orders, while demand for the floater is at 3.9bn.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers. The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)