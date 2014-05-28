FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria fixes spread on dual-tranche deal
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Austria fixes spread on dual-tranche deal

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has fixed the price on its two-part euro bond, according to a market source.

The Reg S/144a October 2024 fixed rate benchmark will price at 11bp over mid-swaps, tighter than guidance of 13bp area and initial price thoughts of low to mid teens announced earlier on Wednesday.

The Reg S June 2020 floating rate note will price at 4bp below six-month Euribor, tighter than guidance of minus 2bp area and initial price thoughts of flat to minus 1bp.

Books on the 10-year are in excess of 7bn, including primary dealer orders, while demand for the floater is at 3.9bn.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers. The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
