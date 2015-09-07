FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Immigon starts new bond buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Immigon Portfolioabbau AG, the “bad bank” winding down parts of Volksbanken AG , is offering to buy back non-subordinated debt worth up to 400 million euros ($445.8 million), it said on Monday.

The offer, being coordinated by Citibank in London, is set to run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 14, it said.

It had said in July it bought back 933 million euros worth of debt, including accrued interest, while forecasting it may make a 2015 profit.

For details of the latest offer see:

here

$1 = 0.8972 euros Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens

