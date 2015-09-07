Immigon starts new bond buyback offer

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Immigon Portfolioabbau AG, the “bad bank” winding down parts of Volksbanken AG , is offering to buy back non-subordinated debt worth up to 400 million euros ($445.8 million), it said on Monday.

The offer, being coordinated by Citibank in London, is set to run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 14, it said.

It had said in July it bought back 933 million euros worth of debt, including accrued interest, while forecasting it may make a 2015 profit.

