Immofinanz posts 27 percent drop in full-year EBIT
August 2, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz posts 27 percent drop in full-year EBIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz posted a 27 percent drop in full-year operating profit as valuations rose less than last year, a Moscow shopping centre cost more than expected and foreign exchange effects were negative.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 509 million euros for the year to end-April, missing the average estimate of 548 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Rental income rose 12 percent to 656 million euros, in line with expectations, while results of property sales more than doubled to 111 million euros as it sold off properties to focus on Germany, where it believes its future lies. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

