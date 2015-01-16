FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian HICP inflation slows to 1.5 pct in 2014
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian HICP inflation slows to 1.5 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation in Austria slowed to a five-year low of 1.5 percent in 2014 from 2.1 percent the year before as lower fuel and clothing costs helped offset higher prices for housing, dining out and food, official data showed on Friday.

The figures reflect the EU’s harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP). Inflation slowed to 0.8 percent year-on-year in December as prices stagnated versus November.

Headline inflation in Austria fell to 1.7 percent from 2.0 percent in 2013. Different weightings in the basket of goods and services used to calculate CPI account for the variance.

The Austrian National Bank forecast last month that HICP would hold steady at 1.4 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016, keeping Austria broadly in line with the European Central Bank’s goal of holding inflation just under 2 percent over time.

Consumer prices in the broader euro zone fell in December for the first time since 2009, fuelling expectations that the ECB will launch aggressive steps as soon as next week to spur the weak economy and keep prices from falling for long. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Larry King)

