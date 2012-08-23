Austria opens Phion share trading probe

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austrian authorities have opened a preliminary investigation of investor Isabella de Krassny and six other people over Barracuda Networks Inc’s 2009 takeover of computer security company Phion, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Fund manager De Krassny has been in the news of late by fighting over restructuring plans at struggling German home improvement group Praktiker, in which her investment vehicles have amassed a stake of more than 10 percent.

She denied any wrongdoing, saying: “I expect the investigation to be dropped within days.”

A spokesman for Vienna prosecutors’ white-collar crime unit said the FMA markets watchdog had passed on suspicions about irregular trading in Phion shares, which at the time were listed in Austria.

“We are questioning people now and when that is finished we will decide how to proceed,” the spokesman said.

Privately held Barracuda Networks acquired Phion in September 2009 after the Silicon Valley-based group boosted its tender offer to 16 euros per share from 12 euros originally offered in July of that year.

De Krassny, who had bought Phion shares via the Donau Invest vehicle before the sweetened offer, said she was unaware that Barracuda would increase its bid. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Eric Auchard, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)