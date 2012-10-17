FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria bans insurers from issuing credit default swaps
October 17, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Austria bans insurers from issuing credit default swaps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Austria has banned insurers from issuing credit default swaps (CDS) because they fall outside the sector’s core business and pose unacceptable risks, markets watchdog FMA said on Wednesday.

The unusual move comes after U.S. insurer AIG and Switzerland’s Swiss Re both needed external support in 2008 because of the big hits they took from CDS they had written.

CDS products are like insurance policies that borrowers will not default on debt.

“There were isolated cases of such products at Austrian insurers but not to a worrying extent,” an FMA spokesman said. “There is no cause for concern.”

In a directive circulated to insurers, FMA said: “the issue or sale of CDS by insurance companies is impermissible because CDS are not insurance-specific as financial products.”

The ban aims to prevent insurers from running risks that could hurt profits and customers, it said.

Big Austrian insurers include Vienna Insurance Group and Uniqa. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

