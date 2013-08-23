FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria proposes letting insurers lend to companies
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

Austria proposes letting insurers lend to companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s markets watchdog has proposed letting insurers make direct loans to top-rated companies to help boost investment returns at a time of very low interest rates.

If adopted, the Financial Market Authority said the change could generate more than 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in such loans based on the experience in neighbouring Germany, where the practice is already allowed.

The plan, which has been put up for public comment, proposes letting insurers such as Vienna Insurance or Uniqa make long-term senior loans to investment-grade corporate borrowers with stable cash flows.

Such loans could not surpass 5 percent of an insurer’s technical reserves and no single loan could be worth more than 2 percent, the FMA said.

Austrian companies still rely mostly on bank loans rather than capital markets for financing, and the country’s banks’ lending margins are among the lowest in Europe.

$1 = 0.7493 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.