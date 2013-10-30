FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constantia Flexibles announces intention to float by end 2013
October 30, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 4 years ago

Constantia Flexibles announces intention to float by end 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles on Wednesday said it plans a stock market listing before the end of the year.

Constantia Flexibles, which makes packaging for food and pharmaceuticals and labels for bottles, did not say how may shares it would sell, or at which price the shares would be sold.

The Austria-based packaging company said it planned to establish a stock corporation as a holding entity of the Constantia Flexibles Group. A capital increase for the stock corporation is being considered, Constantia further said.

Constantia also said its current owners, JP Morgan’s One Equity Partners, may partially exit.

