TABLE-"Bad bank" KA Finanz details public-sector exposure

April 23 (Reuters) - State-owned Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz gave the following breakdown of its 10 biggest risks from exposure to public-sector entities when it reported preliminary 2012 results on Tuesday. The data from the end of 2012 cover risk from sovereigns, local and regional governments, and state-guaranteed positions in the form of securities, credit default swaps/guarantees and loans (figures in millions of euros): Country exposure share in pct Italy 856.9 5.9 Portugal 745.9 5.2 Spain 729.4 5.0 Austria 680.3 4.7 Ireland 655.5 4.5 Poland 515.7 3.6 Cyprus 366.1 2.5 Hungary 356.7 2.5 Finland 321.3 2.2 Belgium 306.5 2.1 Top 10 5,534.4 38.3 Total portfolio 14,462.5 100.0