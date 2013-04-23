FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-"Bad bank" KA Finanz details public-sector exposure
April 23, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-"Bad bank" KA Finanz details public-sector exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - State-owned Austrian "bad bank" KA
Finanz gave the following breakdown of its 10 biggest
risks from exposure to public-sector entities when it reported
preliminary 2012 results on Tuesday. 
    The data from the end of 2012 cover risk from sovereigns,
local and regional governments, and state-guaranteed positions
in the form of securities, credit default swaps/guarantees and
loans (figures in millions of euros):
    
    Country           exposure      share in pct
    Italy              856.9           5.9
    Portugal           745.9           5.2
    Spain              729.4           5.0
    Austria            680.3           4.7
    Ireland            655.5           4.5
    Poland             515.7           3.6
    Cyprus             366.1           2.5
    Hungary            356.7           2.5
    Finland            321.3           2.2
    Belgium            306.5           2.1
    
    Top 10           5,534.4          38.3
    Total portfolio 14,462.5         100.0

