UPDATE 1-S&P thinks KA Finanz will need more Austrian aid

VIENNA, April 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s expects loss-making Austrian state-owned bad bank KA Finanz to require more state aid, the ratings agency said on Thursday.

KA Finanz, split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit , got more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in state aid a year ago in a fresh bailout prompted by Greek debt writedowns and credit derivative exposure.

It last said in August 2012 that it was not actively seeking more state aid.. No-one at the bank was immediately available to comment on Thursday.

“There is a very high probability that the bank will need more state aid and we are also anticipating that,” S&P analyst Anna Lozmann told journalists in Vienna.

KA Finanz made a net loss of 50 million euros in the first half of 2012. It has not yet published its full-year report.

S&P reiterated that large Austrian banks remained undercapitalised by international comparison and said they would struggle to boost capital ratios by internal efforts.

“Although we believe that the banks’ capitalisation will improve, we doubt that internal capital retention will be sufficient to fully close the gap to a rating-neutral assessment,” it said in a report.

“In our view, Austrian banks will not be able to achieve a material improvement in the medium term without accessing the capital market.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)