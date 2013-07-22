Kommunalkredit sees bank winding down until 2040

VIENNA, July 22 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian bank Kommunalkredit said it will take until 2040 to wind down its banking business, and will continue to build up its advisory services.

The European Commission on Friday approved the Austrian government’s plan to close the bank slowly by refraining from taking on any new lending, and said this would minimise any market distortion arising from state support.

Kommunalkredit Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler said on Monday the bank’s loan book, which totalled about 10 billion euros ($13 billion), would reduce by about 500 million euros a year as they came to maturity.

“We have a calculated plan which goes until 2040. That is the very end,” he told journalists. “The business that does not require a banking licence - consultancy, services - can be continued,” he added.

Kommunalkredit, which specialises in financing for cities and local authorities, was caught out by having too little capital in the 2008 financial crisis and the public spending cuts that followed.

Austria has a bigger battle with the European Commission on its hands over another nationalised bank, Hypo Alpe Adria , where it is fighting to have more than 2 billion euros in state aid approved.

The Commission has expressed disapproval over the slow pace of restructuring of Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009 after it overstretched itself by expansing aggressively in southeastern Europe.

The EU executive is now examining a new restructuring plan presented by Austria and is expected to make a decision on it in the autumn. ($1 = 0.7611 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)