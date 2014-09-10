Austria says gets range of suitors for Kommunalkredit

VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A range of suitors have expressed interest in buying a scaled-down version of Kommunalkredit as Austria tries again to privatise the public-sector finance specialist it nationalised in 2008, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Kommunalkredit’s sale was originally due by mid-2013 but the offers Vienna got last year proved unacceptably low in a tough market for selling bank assets, forcing it to miss a deadline set by EU regulators in Brussels.

The European Commission last year authorised a sale of up to half the bank’s assets as of July 2013, or up to 5.8 billion euros ($7.49 billion). Today was the deadline for potential buyers to flag their interest without submitting actual bids.

“We got a whole range of expressions of interest from Austria and abroad, which is very gratifying,” Klaus Liebscher, a former central banker who now runs the FIMBAG agency that oversees state stakes in banks, told Reuters.

The variety of suitors included strategic investors and funds, he said, declining to give numbers or any more details.

Austria will now see if the parties meet conditions for bidding before it moves towards collecting non-binding offers by mid-October with the goal of signing a deal around year’s end, Liebscher said.

PwC Transaction Services is advising Austria on the sale of Kommunalkredit, which stopped doing new business after the failed sale last year.

The bank swung to a first-half profit of 8.4 million euros under IFRS accounting standards. It has 12.4 billion euros in assets.

Any assets not sold now could be folded into KA Finanz , the “bad bank” that is winding down assets split off from Kommunalkredit’s balance sheet after the 2008 rescue.

Format magazine has reported that a group led by Lower Austrian state bank Hypo NOe and including businessman Hans Peter Haselsteiner and former Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer was in the hunt. Investors Michael Tojner and Wilhelm Hemetsberger were also interested, it reported.